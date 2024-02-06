Horse trading attempts will invite stern action: Bihar Deputy CM ahead of trust vote

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes Congress and three Left parties besides RJD, has 114 members, eight short of majority.

Besides, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM has one MLA and though the party has not revealed its cards, it has been accusing the RJD of having poached four of its MLAs a couple of years ago.

Choudhary, however, made it clear that the government would take "stern action" if attempts were made to destabilise the government through horse trading.

"RJD supremo Lalu Prasad should know I am well aware of his party's own vulnerability to a split, though the BJP does not believe in such tactics," said Choudhary, who started his political career in the RJD, and had led its rebel faction in 2014 before quitting the party.

He also made light of Manjhi's antics regarding dissatisfaction with getting only one cabinet berth and the HAM founder's son Santosh Suman getting SC and ST Welfare portfolio instead of a meatier assignment.

"Manjhi knows it well that it is an alliance with the BJP that is electorally viable for HAM. He will gain nothing by aligning with the RJD. The opposition camp is hoping against hope as it is not sure if it will be able to keep its flock together. A reason why it is transporting its people out of the state," Choudhary said.