India to see investment of USD 67 billion in next 5-6 years in energy sector: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that a major part of the proposed 11 crore budget pledged for infrastructure will be spent on the country's energy sector.

The PM, while addressing the second edition of India Energy Week in Goa, also mentioned that India’s gas sector will see an investment of about 67 billion dollars in the next 5–6 years.

“This amount will create assets in railways, roadways, waterways, airways, or housing that will need energy, leading to India’s efforts to expand its energy capacity,” said the PM.

Modi also mentioned that India’s energy demand will double by 2045. He said that the country is expected to increase its refining capacity from 254 MMTPA (million metric tons per year) to 450 MMTPA by 2023.

While highlighting India’s progress in the biofuel sector, he said that ethanol blending witnessed a significant rise from 1.5% in 2014 to 12% in 2023, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions of about 42 million metric tons.