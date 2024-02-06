India's 'lake man' cleans up critical water supplies

BENGALURU: Ancient lake systems once provided Bengaluru with critical water supplies, but the Indian tech hub's breakneck expansion left many waterways covered over or used as dumps.

In the rush to modernise, the city once known for its abundance of water largely forgot the centuries-old reservoirs it depended upon to survive, with the number of lakes shrinking by more than three-quarters.

But after experts warned the city of nearly 12 million -- today dubbed "India's Silicon Valley" -- would not be able to meet its water needs with existing resources, mechanical engineer Anand Malligavad decided to take action.

"Lakes are lungs of the earth," said the 43-year-old, known to some as the "lake man" for his campaign to bring scores of them back to life.

"I tell people if you have money, better to spend it on lakes. Decades later, it will serve you."

Water shortages are a chronic problem in India, which has nearly a fifth of the world's population but only four percent of its water resources, according to government think tank NITI Aayog.

Malligavad's first target was a trash-filled and dried-out site he passed on his way to work at an automotive components maker.

"I thought instead of inspiring people... let me start doing it," Malligavad said. "Let it start with me."

'Simple cost'

He began by studying the skills used during the centuries-long rule of the medieval Chola dynasty, who turned low-lying areas into shallow reservoirs that provided water for drinking and irrigation.

The lakes stored the heavy monsoon rains and helped to replenish groundwater.