Kamal Nath’s son says will contest from Chhindwara

Addressing a meeting of Congress workers in Parasia assembly segment of Chhindwara LS constituency in father Kamal Nath’s presence, the sitting Congress MP said, “Let me clear the uncertainty about whether I or Kamal Nath Ji will contest from Chhindwara, by stating that I’ll contest from Chhindwara LS seat. The election in Chhindwara will be fought by me under his (Kamal Nath) guidance and support. You’ll have supported Kamal Nath and the Nath family for 42 years, I’m confident that the Nath family will get the same support and affection in the coming election also,” Nath Jr added.

The sitting Congress MP’s announcement happened just two days after his former CM and nine-times former parliamentarian father Kamal Nath had told journalists that winnability factor will guide the Congress party in deciding candidates on all seats, including Chhindwara.

Importantly, much before the Congress officially declared candidates for the seven assembly segments of his parliamentary seat in 2023 polls, Nakul Nath had himself announced the names of the same candidates at separate public meetings in Chhindwara, while his father was the state Congress chief and party’s CM face in MP.