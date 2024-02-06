Maha rift over firing on Sena man and ‘baseless’ charges against Shinde

MUMBAI: A delegation of seven Shiv Sena ministers of Maharashtra government met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday and demanded expulsion of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad for firing at their party workers and levelling baseless charges against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
According to Shiv Sena Minister Shambhuraj Desai, the ministers met Fadnavis before the cabinet meeting and demanded removal of Gaikwad from the party. He said they will not tolerate the personal and baseless allegations against CM Shinde.
After firing on Shiv Sena workers at Ulhasnagar police station in the extended suburb of Mumbai, Gaikwad accused CM Shinde of encouraging and promoting the criminals.
“Eknath Shinde has no right to remain in the chair of the chief minister because he has been promoting and encouraging the criminals by extending support. Shinde was hand in glove with BJP and did treachery with Uddhav Thackeray. Now, he will do the same treachery with the BJP also” Gaikwad had said.
Shambhuraj Desai said that he is guardian minister of Thane district from where BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad also got elected. “I never got any complaint from Ganpat Gaikwad in the past one-and-a-half years. And this issue was also not discussed in the alliance partner’s coordination committee meeting. Gaikwad has made the personal allegations against the CM Shinde. We expect strict action against the BJP MLA for his objectionable conduct,” Desai claimed.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA and LoP Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that a gang-war is on between the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. “There is no law in the state. The BJP MLA opened fire in the police station. If lawmakers start firing then what will we expect from common people?” he asked.
‘Levelling base charges’
