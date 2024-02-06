Maha rift over firing on Sena man and ‘baseless’ charges against Shinde

MUMBAI: A delegation of seven Shiv Sena ministers of Maharashtra government met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday and demanded expulsion of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad for firing at their party workers and levelling baseless charges against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to Shiv Sena Minister Shambhuraj Desai, the ministers met Fadnavis before the cabinet meeting and demanded removal of Gaikwad from the party. He said they will not tolerate the personal and baseless allegations against CM Shinde.

After firing on Shiv Sena workers at Ulhasnagar police station in the extended suburb of Mumbai, Gaikwad accused CM Shinde of encouraging and promoting the criminals.

“Eknath Shinde has no right to remain in the chair of the chief minister because he has been promoting and encouraging the criminals by extending support. Shinde was hand in glove with BJP and did treachery with Uddhav Thackeray. Now, he will do the same treachery with the BJP also” Gaikwad had said.