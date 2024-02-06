'Miused public funds': Assam MLA slams CM for spending over Rs 58 crores on helicopter rides since 2021

GUWAHATI: The Assam government spent over Rs 58 crore on arranging helicopter rides for the travel of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his ministerial colleagues and other dignitaries between May 2021 and January 2024.

Replying to a set of questions from Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who is the president of Raijor Dal, Consumer Affairs Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass told the Assembly on Tuesday that an expenditure of Rs 58,23,07,104 was incurred as “airlifting/helicopter” charges for Sarma, ministers and other dignitaries.

Giving break-ups, he said Rs 10.2 crore was spent in 2021-22 (May 10 to December 31), Rs 34.01 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 14.02 crore in 2023-24 (till January 31, 2024).

Sarma took over as the CM on May 10, 2021 after the BJP retained power in Assam.

Dass added that the CM did not spend money from the state exchequer on flights for personal use or for non-government work and activities of the party he represents.