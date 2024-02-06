Modi to blow LS polls bugle in MP’s tribal-dominated Ratlam on Feb 11

Senior BJP leaders, including state BJP chief VD Sharma, the Lok Sabha poll in-charge of the state Dr Mahendra Singh and co in-charge Satish Upadhyaya took stock of the preparations of the rally which would not just have gathering of tribals from eight assembly segments of Ratlam-Jhabua seat, but also some segments of the adjoining Dhar-ST and Khargone-ST seats.

“It’ll be a historic tribal rally which would see PM Modi blow the poll bugle for coming LS elections in MP,” Sharma told journalists after reviewing the preparations on ground.

According to local journalist and political analyst Chandrabhan Singh Bhadauria, the rally will not only target one Ratlam-Jhabua ST LS seat of west MP and some segments of the adjoining LS seats of the same state. It has been strategically planned to send a message to tribal voters in the Bhil tribe-dominated Dahod, Chota Udaipur, Panchmahal and Mahisagar districts of neighbouring Gujarat as well as Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh districts of Rajasthan.