No evidence COVID-19 led to rise in shingles or herpes: Minister Satya Pal Singh tells Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: There is no concrete evidence that COVID-19 has resulted in an increase in cases of shingles or herpes in the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prof Satya Pal Singh Baghel said the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), under the ministry through its Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), monitors and revises its strategies for any potential outbreak of infections.

“NCDC currently does not collect routine data on either chicken pox or herpes zoster or shingles. However, it does collect data on fever with rash classified as Measles or Chickenpox after confirmation and outbreaks of Chickenpox,” the minister said.