Noisy scenes in Lok Sabha over DMK leader's remark against Union Minister Murugan

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed a war of words over a remark made by TR Baalu against Union Minister L Murugan, with ruling BJP MPs asking the DMK leader to apologise for "insulting" a Dalit.

As Baalu did not heed to the demand, Speaker Om Birla expunged the word from the records while DMK members along with the Congress and Left MPs staged a walkout.

The incident took place when the House was discussing a question related to flood relief to Tamil Nadu during the Question Hour.

After two of his party colleagues asked questions on the subject, Baalu asked a supplementary.

At that point of time, Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, who also hails from Tamil Nadu, said the DMK leader was asking an "irrelevant" question.

At this, Baalu made a comment against Murugan.