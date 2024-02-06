Opposition protests against Muizzu as he talks about withdrawal of Indian troops

NEW DELHI: During his first presidential address in his parliament, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said that Indian troop withdrawal would begin from March 10.

President Muizzu said he was guided by his ‘pro-Maldives’ principle in safeguarding his nation’s sovereignty while placing the primary commitment in governance on the welfare of the people and the nation at the forefront.

“Expulsion of Indian troops was one of the main reasons Maldivian people elected the present government,’’ President Muizzu said in his first presidential address that was boycotted by opposition parties, which includes the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats Party.

President Muizzu also said that diplomatic talks were underway for the withdrawal of Indian troops and as per the last round held in Delhi, it was agreed that military personnel on one of the three aviation platforms would be withdrawn before March 10, while the military personnel on the remaining two platforms would be withdrawn before May 10.