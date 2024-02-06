‘Privatisation of PSUs takes time, beset with many issues’

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), tells Dipak Mondal and Monika Yadav about the government’s plan on disinvestment and privatisation of PSUs. Excerpts:

Has there been any change in the government stand on disinvestment or privatisation over the past three-four years?

Disinvestment has to be put in perspective of the overall public asset management. We have a fair amount of conviction that we should be doing public asset management in a way which is consistent with different goals and objectives.

There are various competing perspectives in public asset management, and disinvestment through equity is one of them, and strategic disinvestment is another. These are competing goals — sometimes they are in continuum and sometimes they are in the opposite direction.

So, public sector asset management is not chasing one target. It is more of a balancing exercise for the government.