Sachin Pilot says Congress could have won Rajasthan polls with 'more effort' and 'better candidates'

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday that his party could have won the Rajasthan Assembly polls if they had made some more efforts, adding that differences between him and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had been ironed out and did not impact the poll results.

Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave here, Pilot said the Congress gave a good fight in Rajasthan. However, he regretted that they did not win.

"I felt in Rajasthan we had a very good chance. We made a lot of effort. But if we had done a bit more, like changing the tickets, 17–18 out of 25 sitting ministers lost the election. If we would have picked different candidates, perhaps the performance would have been better," he said.

Pilot, who was the deputy chief minister in Rajasthan and was removed from the post after a fallout with Gehlot, said he and the former chief minister have discussed the issues that were there, and they did not affect the election.

Asked if Gehlot needs to be changed as a face for the next election, he said, "Next election is five years away."

He also said the party may have failed to take care of its workers.

"I felt we needed some course correction. If we have taken a stand on an issue while in opposition, can I change it after winning? Our party workers worked hard for five years, which made the party win. If we would have given them more respect, a 'stakeholdership'. It's the energy of a worker that makes a party win," he said.