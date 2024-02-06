Sanjay Jaju takes charge as secy of I&B ministry

NEW DELHI: Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Jaju on Monday assumed the charge as secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, succeeding Apurva Chandra after he was appointed as health secretary.

A 1992-batch IAS officer, Jaju belongs to Telangana cadre. He was serving in the state government since November 2022. Chandra has been assigned the charge of Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Jaju had earlier served as Additional Secretary to Government of India from 2018 to 2023 and Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited from October 2014 to March 2018. He also served as additional secretary in the Department of Defence Production.

A postgraduate mechanical engineer and a cost and management accountant, Jaju recently completed an MBA in finance. He has worked in diverse areas such as urban, infrastructure and civil supplies.