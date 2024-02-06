Uttarakhand UCC Bill: Contentious provisions aims at regulating personal laws, declaring live-in relationships

The ruling BJP government in Uttarakhand has tabled a bill that will bring in a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. However, ruckus in the assembly soon after meant that the bill could not be taken up for discussion and voting. The Uttarakhand assembly has been adjourned until 2 PM.

Many see the move by the BJP as a precursor to a pan-India rollout of a similar bill later.

The Uniform Civil Code aims to provide the same rights to individuals across communities in their personal matters, such as inheritance and marriage.

India currently has community-specific laws in these matters, under which the laws that apply to a person depend on the community into which that person is born into.

For example, while a woman born in one of the Hindu communities can demand an equal share of her parents' property, women born in Muslim communities cannot. This is because, under the personal law code applicable to Muslims in India, she is entitled to only half the share of her brothers.

Such differences also exist for men. A man born into, or converted to, Muslim faith can legally have up to four wives in India, but a Christian or a Hindu man cannot legally take another wife while he has another one alive.

The Uttarakhand UCC deals with many of these distinctions, and makes a single code available to persons of all communities.