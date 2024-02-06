Want friendly ties with neighbours but not at the cost of people’s safety: Shah

Shah said the present regime has successfully dealt with the three internal security hotspots – ‘Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas’ in its ten years of rule. “For long issues of India’s internal and external security were embedded under our foreign policy. But now our external and internal policy is clear. We want friendly relations with other countries. But there will be no compromise on the country’s border security and the security of its people,” Shah said, while noting that other countries have respected this policy of the Modi government.

Accusing the previous government of practicing policy of appeasement, the Home Minister said, they had created many internal security problems and perpetuated the trouble in the three security hotspots - ‘Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast and LWE affected areas’. Shah, however, asserted,“These three hotspots were successfully brought under control by the Modi government and the same areas have now been brought under India’s development journey.”