Why is PM 'running away' from caste census: Congress

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed "direct questions" to the prime minister over the issue of caste census.

He asked why is the prime minister running away from a caste census and so confused on this issue.

"Sometimes he says that there is no caste in India. He says that he knows only two castes, the rich and the poor. Sometimes he starts calling himself the biggest OBC?" Ramesh said.