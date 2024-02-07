2,000 people suffer from food poisoning after meal at event in Maharashtra

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Nearly 2,000 people suffered from food poisoning after consuming food at a religious event held at a village in Maharashtra's Nanded district, an official said on Wednesday.

A religious discourse was held in Koshtwadi village under Loha tehsil on Tuesday where locals and people from nearby Sawargaon, Postwadi, Risangaon and Maski villages gathered and consumed food at around 5 pm.

The people started complaining of vomiting and loose motions in the wee hours of Wednesday, the official said.

Initially, 150 people facing these health issues were admitted to the sub-district hospital at Loha in Nanded.