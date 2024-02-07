25 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students succumb to suicide in five years, SC/ST most affected

NEW DELHI: As many as 25 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs) died by suicide in the last five years, and most of them were from SC and ST categories, the Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

While eight students from JNVs, which are central schools for talented students predominantly from rural areas of India, died by suicide in 2023, four were from Scheduled Castes category, the Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi, said that in 2022, seven students from JNVs died by suicide, of which four were from the Scheduled Tribe category.

In 2019, six students took the extreme step, of which three were SC and two were ST students.