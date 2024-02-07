Bill for OBC reservation in local bodies in J&K gets Lok Sabha approval

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes in local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, with the government asserting that important changes have taken place in the Union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Replying to a brief debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill-2024, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that the people of the state have started enjoying the fruits of development ushered in by the government. The bill seeks to provide reservation to OBCs in panchayats and municipalities in J&K and bring consistency in the local body laws of the Union territory with the provisions of the Constitution.