ED conducts raids against former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat in money laundering case

DEHRADUN: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches against Uttarakhand Congress leader and former minister Harak Singh Rawat as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The searches were carried out at multiple premises in Uttarakhand, including his residence in Dehradun, apart from Delhi and Chandigarh, they said.

Rawat, 63, had quit the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls and joined the Congress.

The ED investigation is understood to be linked to alleged illegal activities in the state's Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The Uttarakhand government's vigilance department had also raided Rawat last year in connection with a probe into alleged large-scale felling of trees and illegal constructions in the tiger reserve.

Thousands of trees were allegedly felled and constructions were carried out in the reserve during Rawat's tenure as the state forest minister in the previous BJP government.