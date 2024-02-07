Greener footprints: Indian Army identifies 29 stations for electric vehicle infrastructure

NEW DELHI: To expand its greener footprints, the Indian Army on Tuesday inducted electric buses. Cantonments and units have been identified to develop electric vehicle-related infrastructure, ensuring a greener and more sustainable operational environment.

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), inducted six electric buses in Delhi. The Army said, “By introducing these buses, the Army aims to reduce its carbon footprint and promote the preservation of the environment.”

This initiative is a continuation of the Indian Army’s dedicated efforts to support the country’s green initiatives. The Indian Army is procuring more than 110 electric vehicles (EVs) with an investment of about Rs 175 crore. Although currently inducted only in Delhi, there are plans to expand the fleet of EVs across other regions in the next few years.