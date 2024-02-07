India’s oil demand growth rate is projected to overtake China by 2027: IEA

NEW DELHI: India's oil demand growth rate is projected to overtake China's by 2027, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.

The study also notes that the country is on track to experience an increase in oil demand of almost 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) until 2030, accounting for more than one-third of the projected 3.2 mb/d global gains.

“India is forecast to be the single largest source of global oil demand growth from 2023 to 2030, narrowly ahead of China. Underpinned by strong economic and demographic growth, the country is on track to post an increase in oil demand of almost 1.2 mb/d over the forecast period,” reads the report.