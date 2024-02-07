J&K terror attack: Punjabi migrant worker shot dead; party leaders condemn attack.

SRINAGAR: In the first targeted killing of the year, terrorists on Wednesday shot dead a worker from Punjab while another sustained injuries in Habba Kadal area of the city, officials said here.

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot by the terrorists from point blank range and Shalla Kadal locality in Habba Kadal around 7 pm, the officials said.

They said Singh died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit, aged 25, sustained injuries in the incident.

Rohit also hails from Amritsar. He was hit by the bullets in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital here.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries.