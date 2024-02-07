Ladakh parties say will intensify stir if talks fail

SRINAGAR: After overwhelming response to their call for “Kargil bandh” and “Leh Chalo” in Ladakh on February, Ladakh parties have threatened to intensify their stir for 4-point demand including grant of statehood and constitutional safeguards under 6th Schedule if the February 19 talks with High Powered Committee (HPC) headed by Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai fails to make any headway.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has invited leaders of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), amalgams of various political parties, traders, religious and civil society groups of Leh and Kargil district of Ladakh, for talks in New Delhi on February 19. The LAB and KDA are demanding grant of statehood, constitutional safeguards under 6th Schedule, reservation of jobs for locals and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.