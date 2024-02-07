Lok Sabha nod to bill to deal strictly with exam paper leaks

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill which seeks to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore.

Piloting The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said its provisions are meant to safeguard the interest of meritorious students and candidates. The LS passed the Bill after rejecting some amendments proposed by opposition members.

Singh said that the government “will not allow meritorious (candidates) to be sacrificed at the alter of organised crimes,” adding that the students and candidates do not fall in the purview of this bill and there will be no harm to job aspirants.

He said that there is no specific substantive law to deal with unfair means adopted or offences committed by various entities involved in the conduct of public examinations. “This is above politics and concern which deals with the daughters and sons of this country, which we all of us should share.