NCERT textbooks available in 11 languages, including Telugu, Kannada: Minister

NEW DELHI: The Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi said that NCERT textbooks were available in 11 languages, including Telugu and Kannada in the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Apart from this, e-content, including e-textbooks are available in 38 languages on the DIKSHA portal Devi said in a written reply.

As a follow-up of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the mathematics textbook for Grades I and II has also been made digitally available in 18 languages including Hindi, English, and Urdu, she added.

She said that the NEP, 2020, encourages that high-quality textbooks be made available in regional languages.