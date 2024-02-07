New law to tackle asymmetry between Big Tech, digital publishers: MoS Chandrasekhar at DNPA Conclave

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO, hailed India’s policy to keep its digital landscape competitive. “The Western world has grown in recent years on the back of Big Tech. It’s the same case with China, and it’s a case of monopoly. But India is the only country that’s taken a different route,” he said.

The conclave saw policymakers, stakeholders, and industry insiders from India and abroad getting into a huddle, discussing and debating the challenging road ahead for the digital media ecosystem, especially in the context of AI-led transformation.

They discussed solutions to democratise the publisher-platform relationship, such as breaking up Big Tech monopolies into more competitive units, and exchanged ideas on the future of digital media amid AI disruptions.

The 2024 DNPA Conclave & Awards featured speeches, conversations, fireside chats, panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and a gala awards night where Indian digital innovators were recognised in various categories for impacting the lives of netizens and stakeholders.

The night also saw the launch of a report by Ernst & Young (EY), titled ‘State of Digital Media in India’. It gives industry insiders a deep look at which way the digital news media industry is headed. An intriguing takeaway from the EY report for stakeholders is the revelation that a vast majority of news consumers rate ‘credibility’ as the primary reason behind selecting their favourite digital news media outlet.

The Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA) is an apex industry body of the digital arms of India's top news publishers from print and electronic media.