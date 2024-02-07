NIA chargesheets 12 Bangladeshis in trafficking case

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted 12 Bangladeshi nationals in a massive human trafficking case, involving infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals into India via the India-Bangladesh border.

The accused are Ferdous Bapari, Muhammed Oli Ullah, Amol Das, Masud Sarder, Sohag Gazi, Suman Shaik, Md Bellal, Md Mirazul Islam, Zakir Khan, Md Badal Houladar, Md Kabir Talukder, Gharami Mohamad Bashir Hosen, and Saudi Zakir.

They had also entered India illegally, without valid travel documents, and had fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, the NIA stated in an official release on Tuesday.