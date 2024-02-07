NIA files charge sheet against two arrested Magadh zone CPI-Maoist operatives

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Wednesday said it has filed a charge sheet against two accused in the case relating to conspiracy by the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation to revive and strengthen its presence in the Magadh Zone (Gaya and Aurangabad area) in Bihar.

Officials in the NIA said the agency has named Pramod Mishra @ Sohan Da @ Banwari Ji @ BB Ji @ Baba, a politburo member and chief of north regional bureau of the outfit from Aurangabad and Anil Yadav @ Ankush @ Lavkush, Sub-Zonal Committee Member, from Gaya district of the state.

“Both of them have many criminal cases registered against them under various sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and UA (P) Act. There are 47 cases registered against Pramod Mishra in various police stations of Bihar and Jharkhand. Further, six criminal cases are registered against Anil Yadav in Bihar,” a senior official said.

the charge sheet the NIA alleged that the investigation had revealed that both the accused were “engaged in attempts to revive the proscribed Naxal organisation in the region”. “They were corresponding between themselves and also motivating the youth to join the CPI (Maoist), besides collecting levy from Brick Kiln owners to fund their activities in the region,” it alleged.

Investigations further revealed that the duo, along with other co-accused, were propagating the ideology of CPI (Maoist) and were involved in unlawful and violent activities aimed at disrupting peace and public order in the country, the NIA charge sheet read.

As a senior leader, Mishra was regularly updated by senior cadres of the organisation from across India with respect to the activities and developments in their respective areas, it further alleged.

“The NIA took up investigations in the case on August 3, 2023. Naxal related literature, handwritten letters, memory cards, etc. were seized from the possession of the two accused at the time of their arrest. The seized memory cards contained various photographs, letters, correspondence, as well as sensitive literature on Naxal plans & activities,” the official said.