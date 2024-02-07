Over 6,000 faculty positions filled, 920 from SC category: Minister Subhas Sarkar tells Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: More than 6,420 faculty positions have been filled since September last year, of which 920 positions have been filled by Scheduled Castes (SCs), 457 by Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 1502 by Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar, said that the occurrence of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process.

“The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students’ strength. The onus of filling up of the posts lies with the central universities which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament,” he said.