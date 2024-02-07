'I pray you keep 40 seats': Prime Minister Modi slams Congress and Kharge in Rajya Sabha

From North-South divisive policies to one-family politics of the Gandhi family Prime Minister Modi hit out at the Congress party for compromising on the country's development for the welfare of a single family.
While speaking during his last Parliament session before the general elections, the PM took a jibe at the Congress party and Kharge.
Replying to Kharge's "400 par statement' at the Rajya Sabha, the PM said that he is thankful to the Congress leader as he is happy with the facts that Kharge spoke at length. He also wondered how the Congress leader got the freedom to speak so much in today's session.
"Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'..."
Adding Mamata also to the equation, the PM reminded the Congress that the party has got competition from West Bengal and reminded them of the TMC leader's statement that it cannot even secure 40 seats.
"A challenge has been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40 (in Lok Sabha elections 2024). I pray that you are able to secure 40," the Prime Minister said.
Divisive policy
During his address the PM stated that the Congress party's thoughts have become outdated. He added that the party will not be able to win more than 40 seats in the upcoming elections. He also accused Congress of creating division between the South and North.
Coming down heavily on the opposition party, Modi added that Congress who do not have the guarantee of its leaders and policies is questioning Modi's guarantees. Congress was aware of the problem's that were faced by the country and did nothing to save the economy, he added.
"They gave out Bharat Ratna to family members and who ever they liked," he added.
"The Congress which did not consider Baba Saheb worthy of Bharat Ratna, kept giving Bharat Ratna only to its family," the PM said.
While accusing Congress of dividing the nation, he further added that Congress openly strangled democracy and dissolved democratically-elected governments overnight.
"...The Congress that, in its greed for power, openly strangled democracy, the Congress that dissolved democratically-elected governments overnight, the Congress that jailed the Constitutional decorum, the Congress that tried to lock up newspapers - that Congress has now acquired the habit to create narratives of breaking the country. This was not enough, now they are making statements about breaking the north and south. And this Congress is lecturing us on democracy and federalism!"
Accusing the Congress party of slowing down the country's growth, the PM said that the BJP-led Centre brought back India's economy from number 12 to number 11 in the past 10 years.
"We brought India's economy to number 5 in just 10 years and this Congress is here to give us long speeches on economic policies..." the PM said.
The Congress could not decide whether nationalisation is important or privatisation, he added.
"If you were not inspired by the British, why did you not changed the IPC drafted by them? Why did you let the hundreds of laws that were framed by them, continue? Why did the Red Beacon culture continue even after decades? India's Budget used to be tabled at 5 pm because the British Parliament used to convene at that time in the morning...Who was inspired by the British?...Why did Rajpath have to wait for Modi to become Kartavya Path?..."
No reservation for backward class
The PM also accused the Congress of not giving complete reservation to the OBCs, the poor, or the general category and claimed that it was the Congress party that is the biggest enemies of the development of Dalits in the country.
The PM further added that it was only after the removal of the Article 370 did the SCs, STs, and OBCs in the country actually get their rights.
Sold large part of country to enemies
The PM also accused the Congress of selling the country to the enemies. The PM without naming any particular leader from the party said that the it was during the Congress period a large part of the country to its enemies.
"The Congress which stopped the modernisation of the country's armies, is today giving us speeches on national security and internal security, the Congress which, after independence, remained confused, whether industries are necessary or farming."
PM's stand on Caste census
While answering to Cogress' caste census demand, Modi answered, " I will read Nehru's letter to then Chief Ministers of states and and said he was not in favour of in favour of any kind of reservation, especially quotas in jobs."