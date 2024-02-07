'I pray you keep 40 seats': Prime Minister Modi slams Congress and Kharge in Rajya Sabha

"Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'..."

Adding Mamata also to the equation, the PM reminded the Congress that the party has got competition from West Bengal and reminded them of the TMC leader's statement that it cannot even secure 40 seats.

"A challenge has been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40 (in Lok Sabha elections 2024). I pray that you are able to secure 40," the Prime Minister said.

Divisive policy

During his address the PM stated that the Congress party's thoughts have become outdated. He added that the party will not be able to win more than 40 seats in the upcoming elections. He also accused Congress of creating division between the South and North.

Coming down heavily on the opposition party, Modi added that Congress who do not have the guarantee of its leaders and policies is questioning Modi's guarantees. Congress was aware of the problem's that were faced by the country and did nothing to save the economy, he added.

"They gave out Bharat Ratna to family members and who ever they liked," he added.

"The Congress which did not consider Baba Saheb worthy of Bharat Ratna, kept giving Bharat Ratna only to its family," the PM said.

While accusing Congress of dividing the nation, he further added that Congress openly strangled democracy and dissolved democratically-elected governments overnight.

"...The Congress that, in its greed for power, openly strangled democracy, the Congress that dissolved democratically-elected governments overnight, the Congress that jailed the Constitutional decorum, the Congress that tried to lock up newspapers - that Congress has now acquired the habit to create narratives of breaking the country. This was not enough, now they are making statements about breaking the north and south. And this Congress is lecturing us on democracy and federalism!"