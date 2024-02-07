Power corridor

RS passes bills modifying SC-ST list in AP

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed two bills, which seek to modify the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. After being moved, the RS cleared the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 by voice vote.

No evidence COVID led to rise in shingles or herpes

There is no concrete evidence that Covid-19 has resulted in an increase in cases of shingles or herpes in the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday. In a written reply, Minister of State for Health and Family welfare Prof Satya Pal Singh Baghel said that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), under the ministry through its Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), monitors and revises its strategies for any potential outbreak of infections. “NCDC currently does not collect routine data on either chicken pox or herpes zoster or shingles. However, it does collect data on fever with rash classified as Measles or Chickenpox after confirmation and outbreaks of Chickenpox,” the minister said. Baghel added, “It is also stated that the said vaccine is not a part of the universal immunization program in India.”