Rescue operations on at blast-hit firecrackers unit in Harda; over 100 people hospitalised, two missing

HARDA: More than 100 people were still undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Madhya Pradesh while two persons were missing a day after a blast rocked a firecrackers factory in Harda town and caused fire, officials said on Wednesday.

Rescue operations continued through the night at the site of the incident which claimed 11 lives and left more than 200 people injured, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the firecrackers unit located in the Bairagarh locality on Magardha Road, on the outskirts of Harda town, approximately 150 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police BS Maurya, who was posted at the district hospital in Harda, on Wednesday morning said he has a list of 217 people, of whom 11 have died.

Among those injured, 73 people were admitted to the district hospital.

These included 51 factory workers and 22 people living in the vicinity of the explosion site, he said.

Maurya said 38 injured people were referred to other cities for treatment, while 95 were discharged.

Two persons are reported to be missing, he added.