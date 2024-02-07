SC Collegium recommends Justice NV Anjaria as next Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended the appointment of Gujarat High Court judge Justice NV Anjaria as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, the SC Collegium's statement accessed and reviewed by TNIE revealed this.

"Taking into account all pertinent factors, the Collegium noted that Justice Anjaria is deemed fit and suitable in all aspects to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court," the SC Collegium said.

It said that the recommendation of appointment would be upon the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice PS Dinesh Kumar who is set to demit the office on February 24.