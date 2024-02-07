SC Collegium recommends Justice NV Anjaria as next Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended the appointment of Gujarat High Court judge Justice NV Anjaria as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, the SC Collegium's statement accessed and reviewed by TNIE revealed this.
"Taking into account all pertinent factors, the Collegium noted that Justice Anjaria is deemed fit and suitable in all aspects to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court," the SC Collegium said.
It said that the recommendation of appointment would be upon the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice PS Dinesh Kumar who is set to demit the office on February 24.
Justice Anjaria was appointed as a Judge of the Gujarat High Court on November 21, 2011.
Before his elevation as a judge of the High Court, Justice Anjaria practised before the Gujarat High Court in civil, constitutional, company law, labour, and service matters and specialized in civil and constitutional cases.
The SC Collegium, who recommended the appointment of Justice Anjaria as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, is a three-member body and headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud and also comprising two seniormost judges of the SC, Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai.