Two-year-old son of farm labourer falls into borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, rescued

JAMNAGAR: A two-year old boy fell into a 15-feet-deep borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar district following which rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled him out alive after a six-hour operation, officials said on Wednesday.

Jamnagar Collector B K Pandya said the boy fell into the open borewell at a farm land in Govana village at around 6 pm on Tuesday.

The boy, son of a farm labourer, was playing in the field when the incident took place.

Rescue teams comprising the district fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the site, Pandya said.

They supplied oxygen into the borewell and a parallel pit was dug to reach the child, officials said.

The boy was pulled out at around 12.30 am on Wednesday.

He was rushed to a government hospital in Jamnagar where he was undergoing treatment, the collector said.

With the latest incident, the dangers posed by open and abandoned borewells have come to the fore again.

Earlier, three-year-old girl died after falling into a borewell in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat on January 1.