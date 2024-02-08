AAP announces candidates on three LS seats in Assam, rues lingering seat-sharing talks with Congress

GUWAHATI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced party candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies, including Guwahati, in Assam.

AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak announced the names of party candidates Manoj Dhanohar from Dibrugarh, Bhabhen Chaudhary from Guwahati and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur.

The AAP’s state leadership was hell bent upon contesting the three seats but the Congress was willing to leave only the Guwahati seat to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.