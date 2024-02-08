‘Alpha’ stands guard over bodies of owner, friend stuck in Himachal snow

CHANDIGARH: It’s well-known that dogs are man’s best friend, but they do much more than just hang out with us as are highly attentive to us. A pet dog Alpha for 48 hours guarded the body of his owner Abhinandan Gupta and his friend Parnita who fell down into a deep gorge in Bir-Billing range in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh as they slipped in heavy snow and died. The rescuers could only trace the bodies as they heard a dog was barking in order to get help.

Sources said that Abhinandan Gupta who hail from Pathankot but has been living for some time at Bir-Billing in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh along with his friend Parnita from Pune in Maharashtra he had gone to Billing a tourist station near Palampur on Sunday afternoon in a car but due to heavy snow they left their car midway and moved on foot to reach Billing along with Gupta’s pet dog Alpha a German Shepherd.