Congress releases 'black paper' on Modi govt's 'failures' since 2014; PM calls it 'Kaala Teeka for govt'

The Congress released a 'black paper' on Thursday to highlight the "failures" of the Modi government, flagging issues such as unemployment, price rise and "farmers' distress."

The release of the ‘black paper' titled ‘10 Saal Anyay Kaal' by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge comes ahead of the government's tabling in Parliament of a ‘white paper' on the “mismanagement” of the economy prior to 2014 with an aim to draw lessons.

"We are releasing a black paper against the government because the government always glorifies itself in Parliament and hides its failures. And when we say something about their failure, we are not given a chance, so today we are bringing out the black paper here. It contains details about unemployment, which the BJP government never discusses," the Congress President said at a press briefing.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said he talks of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi when asked about the price rise but “they are ruling now and they should answer what they have done.”