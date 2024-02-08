Fresh plea seeks ASI survey of entire Gyanvapi premises

LUCKNOW: Advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi, the next friend of Swayambhu Adi Vishweshwara, has moved a fresh plea before the fast track court seeking an ASI survey of the entire Gyanvapi mosque area, including ablution water tank and closed cellars under three domes in compliance with the Allahabad High Court order.

The fast track court of civil judge (senior division) Prashant Kumar Singh has asked Anjuman Intezamia Masajid, the mosque management committee, to file an objection to Rastogi’s fresh plea by February 12, the next date of hearing.

The plea comes after the Archaeological Survey of India submitted its report to Varanasi district court after conducting a survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises last year.

Rastogi is a plaintiff in the original suit no. 610/1991.

After filing the plea, Rastogi, who is contesting the original suit said the mosque existed on three plots number — 9130, 9131 and 9132 — but suit no. 18/2022 covered only the portion of plot number 9130. The ASI used ground penetrating radar and other modern techniques. However, the radars failed to provide any tangible results.