Guess the most polluted city by PM10 standards? Clue: It's not Delhi

People in Delhi are used to seeing their city top all kinds of charts for the wrong reasons. But when it comes to one of the most dangerous types of air pollutants – PM10 or Particulate Matter 10 – residents of India’s capital city can breathe easy, literally. A clutch of cities from the eastern part of India dominate the list of cities most affected by PM10 pollution.

PM10 measures the amount of inhalable (large) dust particles in the air. It is different from the more well-known PM2.5, often called ‘fine dust’ to distinguish it from PM10, which – for lack of a better term – can be called ‘larger dust’.

Asthma and lung cancer are only two of the deleterious effects of inhaling too much PM10.