India strongly rejects charges of interference in Canadian elections

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday strongly rejected as "baseless" allegations of its interference in Canadian elections and asserted that the core issue has been Ottawa's meddling in New Delhi's internal affairs.

According to Canadian media reports, Canada's federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is looking to examine allegations of meddling by India in the last two general elections.

"We have seen media reports about the Canadian commission enquiring into... We strongly reject all such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The Canadian federal commission's terms of reference are primarily to examine the possible interference by China, Russia, and other foreign states or non-state actors in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, CTV News reported.