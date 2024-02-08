Kolkata Diary: Civic body takes back acres of dumping ground

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is taking back 180 acres in Dhapa dumping ground from farmers who had been tilling the land, owned by the civic body, for decades as It wants to build waste-processing facilities on it. There is a wide gap between the volume of waste generated in the city every day and the portion that is processed or recycled. About 4,000 tonnes of solid waste are generated in the city every day but only 525 tonnes are processed. The civic body has planned to set up three plants on the plot to process sloid waste and generate electricity, manure and fuel out of it.

State government asks German firm to oversee bridge

The West Bengal government has requested Scalaich Bergermann Partner, the German company which designed Vidyasagar Setu, to oversee the ongoing repair work of the bridge inaugurated in 1992. “We have asked the company to send a team of experts to examine the ongoing repair work to ensure there were no glitches. The bridge’s design is very complex and we don’t want to go wrong at any step,” said an official of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners, which maintains the structure. The second Hooghly bridge is built with 152 cables in a fan arrangement using steel pylons.

IIM-Kolkata to build new hostels, academic blocks

IIM Kolkata has decided to build new hostels and academic blocks to deal with a rise in students and to attract international scholars. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone for the project from Shastri Bhavan. The proposed hostels, service building and sub-station building will be a G+9 structure. The institute has also decided to dismantle the older hostels while upgrading the infrastructure. Institute sources said chunks of concrete keep coming off the ceiling of the older hostel buildings which were constructed in the 1970s. The proposed G+9 building will have a built-up area of 32,556 square metres.

Pranab Mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com