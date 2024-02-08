Modi government changed life of poor in 10 yrs: Shekhawat

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said that the country has made enormous progress in infrastructure under the Modi government in the last 10 years.

“India has invested a huge sum of money in the water sector, resulting in improved irrigation system,” he told reporters.

“Only 16 per cent households were getting tap water supply after Independence till 2019. But there has been drastic change since PM Modi announced the Jal Jeevan Mission. At least 3.5 times more work was done in the water sector in the last four years than that of since Independence,” he claimed.

“India’s status as the world’s fastest growing economy is attributed to its consistent and huge investments in infrastructure. This aspect has been highlighted in many studies,” he said.

Quoting a joint report by the UN Development Programme, Oxford University and NITI Aayog, the minister said that the government’s efforts have brought 25 crore people out of poverty line.

Highlighting the modernization work in the railways, he said, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has the distinction of having the third-largest metro networks globally.”

PM Modi has set a deadline of developing the country by 2047, he said, adding the government has spent Rs 34 lakh crore on infrastructure in the last year. “The government has invested Rs 10 lakh crore on building infrastructure. The figure is multiple times more than that of 2013-14.”

“Be it roads, railways, airways, database, energy and satellites -- there has been a revolution on all these fronts through the formation of new infrastructure under the Modi government,” he said.