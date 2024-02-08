‘NDA means no data available’: Tharoor tears into government

NEW DELHI: Dubbing the ruling-NDA government as ‘no data available’, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Centre is playing the game of “smoke-and-mirrors” with its Interim Budget.

Initiating the debate on the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the government was about “all talk and no action” and failed miserably to address the crises plaguing the economy.

“It is high time that this election gives others an opportunity to show up their shallow rhetoric for what it is — all talk and no action,” he said.

Launching a broadside against the government, Tharoor said that it still believes in trickle-down economics.