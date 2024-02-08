NGT asks Centre, state govt's reply on plea over waste dumping in Himachal's Koksar

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has sought responses from the Centre and the state government on a plea seeking action over the issue of waste disposal and littering by tourists and commercial outlets in Himachal Pradesh's Koksar, an extremely eco-sensitive area.

A Bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel took note of the massive environmental violations arising out of the non-compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in Koksar which is situated at an altitude of 5484 m in Lahaul & Spiti district on the Leh-Manali Highway which completely remains frozen for more than seven months in a year.

The green court also issued notices to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Himachal Pradesh Department of Environment, the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul & Spiti and the Village Panchayat, Koksar in the matter.