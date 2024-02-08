Over 9K Gujarat teachers fined Rs 1.5 cr for wrong marks

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Assembly was infor med that over 9,000 teachers were slapped with a cumulative fine of 1.54 crore over a two-year period for making mistakes in adding up marks while evaluating answer papers for Classes X and XII board exams.

Responding to a question from Congress MLA Kirit Patel during question hour on Tuesday, state education minister Kuber Dindor said as many as 9,218 teachers — 3,350 from Class X and 5,868 from Class XII made errors in calculating marks during the assessment of board exam answer sheets in 2022 and 2023.

According to the written reply submitted in the house, the state government imposed a total fine of Rs 1.54 crore on these instructors. The average fine is roughly Rs 1,600 per teacher. Of the 9,218 erring teachers, 6,561, including 2,563 who evaluated Class X answer papers and 3,998 from Class XII, have already deposited slightly more than Rs 1 crore.

The government response indicated that 2,657 teachers, including 787 from Class 10 and 1,870 from Class XII, had failed to pay fines of Rs 53.97 lakh.