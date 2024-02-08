Power corridor

Massive drop in militancy graph in J&K

There has been a considerable drop in the militancy graph in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 with the militancy incidents dropping from 153 in 2019 to 46 in 2023. According to the data by MoS Home Nityanand Rai, J&K has witnessed a significant drop in all parameters of militancy graph since 2019. There has also been a significant drop in encounters between militants and security forces in the state.

NCERT textbooks in 11 languages: Minister

NCERT textbooks are available in 11 languages, including Telugu and Kannada, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. E-content, including e-textbooks are available in 38 languages on DIKSHA portal, said Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi. As a follow-up of the NEP 2020, mathematics textbook for Grade I and II has also been made digitally available in 18 languages including Hindi, English, and Urdu, she added.

‘25 JNV students died by suicide in five years’

As many as 25 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) died by suicide in five years, with many belonging from SC and ST categories, the Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday. Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi said that in 2022, seven students from JNVs died by suicide, of which four were from the ST category. In 2019, six students took the extreme step, of which three were SC and two were ST students.