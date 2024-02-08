Srinagar terror attack: Injured Punjabi man succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to two

SRINAGAR: The death toll in a militant attack in Srinagar rose to two as an injured worker from Punjab succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.
An official said 27-year-old Rohit Mashi R/o Amritsar, Punjab, who was injured in a targeted militant attack in Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar yesterday evening, succumbed to injuries in the Srinagar hospital today.
Rohit along with another worker from Amritsar, Punjab Amritpal Singh, 31, were shot at by militants from point blank range at Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar last evening.
Amritpal succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital, while Rohit, who had been hit by bullets in abdomen, was operated by a team of doctors in the hospital but succumbed to injuries in the morning.
It was the first targeted attack carried out by militants in Kashmir this year.
After the attack, police and paramilitary personnel launched a massive combing and search operation in the area to track down the militants responsible for the attack.
“The police officers are analyzing the CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers. CCTV footage of nearby areas is being collected and analysed,” a police officer said.
In December 2023, a retired senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohammad Shafi Mir was shot dead by militants inside a mosque in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district when he was giving call for early morning prayers.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the militant attack on two civilians in Srinagar.
“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous terror attack in Srinagar on Amritpal & Rohit from Amritsar. I condemn in strongest terms this brutal act, which has snuffed out an innocent life. In this hour of grief, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Sinha said.
He said no efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The killing of two migrant workers from Punjab by militants has drawn strong condemnation from the political parties.
- By Fayaz Wani