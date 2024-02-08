Srinagar terror attack: Injured Punjabi man succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to two

SRINAGAR: The death toll in a militant attack in Srinagar rose to two as an injured worker from Punjab succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.

An official said 27-year-old Rohit Mashi R/o Amritsar, Punjab, who was injured in a targeted militant attack in Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar yesterday evening, succumbed to injuries in the Srinagar hospital today.

Rohit along with another worker from Amritsar, Punjab Amritpal Singh, 31, were shot at by militants from point blank range at Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar last evening.

Amritpal succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital, while Rohit, who had been hit by bullets in abdomen, was operated by a team of doctors in the hospital but succumbed to injuries in the morning.

It was the first targeted attack carried out by militants in Kashmir this year.