Take a tour of religious places on Palace on Wheels

JAIPUR: The iconic Palace on Wheels (POW) luxury train’s off-season idleness has come in handy for the Rajasthan government to spur religious pilgrimages.

The POW has epitomized opulent travel, ferrying tourists with deep pockets to the state’s famous destinations. However, in May and June, the wheels come to stop as tourist flow is reduced to a trickle.

That’s the time the state government has chosen this year to harness the grandeur of the esteemed train to ferry high-end pilgrims to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Vrindavan.

The pilgrims’ sensitivities are well taken care of: no alcohol and only vegetarian food services on board. The move is said to be inspired by the current public mood over Shri Ram Mandir’s consecration in Ayodhya. Ergo,

The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) has entrusted the operation of the POW to a Gujarat-based private company. Previously under the sole management of the RTDC, the POW will now be overseen by Cube Construction Company Pvt Ltd for the next seven years.

The private operator will inaugurate its religious tour services in May, offering a six-day itinerary commencing from Delhi. The route will encompass Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Vrindavan.