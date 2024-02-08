Targeted killing: 1 killed, another hurt in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In a first targeted killing of 2024, militants on Wednesday evening shot dead a migrant worker from Punjab and critically injured another in the highly-secured Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.

The police said militants fired from point-blank range towards two migrant workers at Shaheed Gunj, an area which is always under the surveillance of security forces.

Both workers were shifted to SMHS hospital, where doctors declared one of them as “brought dead”. He has been identified as Amritpal Singh (31), from Amritsar, Punjab. The injured worker has been identified as 27-year-old Rohit, also from Punjab.

“Rohit was hit by bullets in the abdomen and the doctors are operating on him. His condition has been stated as critical,” police said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), said to be off-shoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The police and CRPF personnel launched a combing operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack.